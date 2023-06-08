Santa Fe College students build 13th habitat house

Students in the construction, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing industries work together on the home.
Students in the construction, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing industries work together on the home.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) -Students with the Charles R. Perry Construction Institute at Santa Fe College partnered with Habitat for Humanity for the 13th year to build a home for a family in need.

Students in the construction, carpentry, electrical, and plumbing industries work together on the home.

TRENDING: ACT expands their reach to link protected areas

Justin MacDougall, the apprenticeship coordinator at Santa Fe College said this project is more than just preparing students for the workforce.

“The idea when this building was built was to take all the construction management and apprenticeship programs and put them in the same building,” said MacDougall. “When they start their trade, work in the field, and create their own companies, they can remember what Habitat does and give back.”

The home was taken from the north campus to its permanent site in high springs.

Macdougall says they will start the 14th house in the fall semester.

