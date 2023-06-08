Seven people arrested after a “Pop-Up” party in Lake Butler

Union County deputies announced that seven people were arrested out of 1,000 that attended a "Pop-Up" party in Lake Butler.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - Union County deputies announced that seven people were arrested during the pop-up party in Lake Butler.

Deputies say 22-year-old Donneya Robinson ignored a traffic order.

Investigators say that a deputy tried opening her door, and nearly got run over when Robinson drove off.

She was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.

Deputies say more than 1,000 people showed up at Lakeside Park on Saturday.

Robinson is the only person facing felony charges.

The others may be minors.

