‘They should feel safe’: Neighbors, friends react to Ocala woman’s death

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Neighbors said they are not surprised by the shooter’s actions after a deadly neighborhood dispute took the life of a woman from Ocala.

Deputies said Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens was shot through a front door last Friday after an incident between her children and 58-year-old Susan Lorincz. Owens later died at the hospital.

A memorial is growing outside Lorincz’s home in honor of Owens.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood told TV20 they have also had issues with the suspect.

“It’s really just the kids. She would say little things to my sister,” said resident Ke’mya Wilson. “My little sister would come home and tell my mom.”

Wilson said Lorincz would get upset with children playing in the grass patch by her home.

“At the end of the day it’s a shared yard, it’s a shared field with other apartments so I’m not really sure where she was getting at,” said Wilson.

Neighborhood safety is now a big concern for some, especially with kids playing outside.

“You know anyone that’s like that or feels that way towards kids should not live in this type of community,” said Paulina Alexander. “They should feel safe to be able to play in the neighborhood.”

Earlier today, Owens’ friends held a balloon release outside the YMCA in east Ocala. The release was planned by her friends with the Marion County Red Hawks, the football and cheerleading group her kids are apart of.

“This woman never did any threat to nobody and when I heard this happen, it was gut-wrenching,” said the club’s vice president Gregory Watts. “I just don’t understand, but I hope, I pray that there’s justice for this woman and it’s just so sad that a person like that could just get taken from us.”

Friends said it was emotional, but they were glad everyone came together.

“I know she was there with us because you can feel the presence. A balloon got stuck in a tree and wouldn’t go nowhere so she sat right there saying look at my family, look at my loved ones, look at my kids. They show so much love and support to my kids,” said Cicely Robertson.

Lorincz faces several charges, including manslaughter with a firearm. Owens’ attorney Ben Crump wants the charges raised to second-degree murder.

A vigil for AJ Owens is planned for tomorrow night at 6 p.m. at Immerse Church along North U.S. Highway 441.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.