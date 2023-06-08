Union County deputies make aggravated battery arrest after pop-up party

Madison County Sheriff's Office arrests Troy Carter Goodman II, 18, on a Union County warrant
Madison County Sheriff's Office arrests Troy Carter Goodman II, 18, on a Union County warrant(UCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Thursday after they say he shot someone at a popup party at Lakeside Park.

Deputies arrested Troy Goodman, 18 on the charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon which resulted in serious bodily injuries.

RELATED: People in Lake Butler react to pop-up party that tore through town

They say Goodman attended a pop-up party last Saturday. He fired multiple shots at the victim. Investigators determined Goodman targeted the victim due to a previous incident in another county.

The sheriff’s office arrested seven other people who attended the party. The charges include aggravated assault, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct.

People who attended the party have been critical of the way deputies broke up the event.

He was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Deputies say more arrests related to the party are expected.

