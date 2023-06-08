Woman in Columbia County arrested after being found with trafficking amount of meth

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Deputies in Columbia County arrested a woman after they found a trafficking amount of meth in her vehicle Thursday morning.

Deputies say they pulled over Brenda Carter, 52, on I-10 for illegal window tint.

During the stop, they used a K9 to alert the possible presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a trafficking amount of meth.

Carter was arrested and transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility with a $250,000 bond.

Deputies say she has over 50 prior felony charges with over 20 prior felony convictions.

