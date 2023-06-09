Alachua County Supervisor of Elections and Alachua County Library District holds voter registration library tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters have a new way to register and obtain election information in Alachua County.

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections officials are partnering with Alachua County Library District employees to help voters at library branches across the county.

The tour will start Friday at the headquarters library from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The tour will exclude the Archer branch, which is undergoing construction.

Here is a full list of where supervisor of elections officials will be:

Headquarters Library:

Friday, June 9: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cone Park Branch:

Monday, June 12: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hawthorne Branch

Friday, June 23: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

High Springs Branch

Monday, June 26: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Library Partnership Branch

Wednesday, July 5: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Micanopy Branch

Tuesday, July 18: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Millhopper Branch

Tuesday, July 25: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Newberry Branch

Wednesday, August 2: 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m

Tower Road Branch

Tuesday, August 8: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Waldo Branch

Tuesday, August 15: 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Alachua Branch

Wednesday, August 16: 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

