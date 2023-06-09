Authorities search for suspect in Levy County after vehicle chase

FHP troopers search for suspect who fled traffic stop in Levy County
FHP troopers search for suspect who fled traffic stop in Levy County(FHP, Google Maps)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of a large law enforcement presence as multiple agencies engaged in a manhunt on Friday evening.

According to an official with Florida Highway Patrol, troopers tried to stop a vehicle on U.S. 19, north of Chiefland around 12:45 p.m. Troopers say the vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner.

The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a chase. In the area of County Road 345 and Northwest 25th Street, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

TRENDING: Bond set at $154K for woman accused of shooting Ocala mother through a door

Around 2:40 p.m. the Department of Corrections K-9 unit joined the search.

Deputies say residents should avoid the area and call 911 if they say any suspicious person in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections officials are partnering with Alachua County Library...
Alachua County Supervisor of Elections holds voter registration library tour
Susan Lorincz, 58, appears in court
Bond set at $154K for woman accused of shooting Ocala mother through a door
Horace Jenkins, 51, of Alachua, arrested for weapon and drug possession
VIDEO: Alachua Police find loaded AR-15, drugs during traffic stop
VIDEO: Alachua Police find loaded AR-15, drugs during traffic stop