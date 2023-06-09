Authorities search for suspect in Levy County after vehicle chase

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office warned residents of a large law enforcement presence as multiple agencies engaged in a manhunt on Friday evening.

According to an official with Florida Highway Patrol, troopers tried to stop a vehicle on U.S. 19, north of Chiefland around 12:45 p.m. Troopers say the vehicle was being driven in a reckless manner.

The driver refused to stop and led troopers on a chase. In the area of County Road 345 and Northwest 25th Street, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Around 2:40 p.m. the Department of Corrections K-9 unit joined the search.

Deputies say residents should avoid the area and call 911 if they say any suspicious person in the area.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

