Bond set at $154K for woman accused of shooting Ocala mother through a door

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Bond is set for the 58-year-old woman from Ocala accused of shooting through her front door and killing her neighbor, a mother of four.

Susan Lorincz was arrested on Tuesday for killing Ajike “AJ” Owens on June 2. She is charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence, two counts of simple assault, and battery.

She appeared in court for a second time on Friday morning. Marion County Judge Robert Hodges set her bond at $154,000 during the hearing. Attorneys for the Owens family asked for a bond that fits the crime. The state asked the judge to set a $200,000 bond.

“On count one I set the bond at 150,000,” said Hodges. “On counts two, three, four, and five, those are the four misdemeanors, I’m gonna set the bonds on each of those at $1000, which is typically what I do for misdemeanors.”

Lorincz was wearing a striped jumpsuit when she appeared in court on Friday. When she appeared in court the day prior, she wore a green “suicide gown.”

If Lorincz posts bond, the judge ordered her to wear an ankle monitor. She must also surrender her weapons and be accompanied to get items from her home.

She may not have any contact with the family. If she is released before trial, she cannot stay at the home where the crime occurred.

On Wednesday, a notice was posted on her door indicating her failure to pay rent. Lorincz has requested a public defender. She explained to the court that she lost her job two weeks ago and was trying to apply for disability benefits.

Leading up to the shooting, Lorincz was involved in an argument with several children living in the complex. The children, including Owens’ kids, regularly played in an outdoor common space.

Lorincz told detectives, the children were being loud and she approached to get them to leave. Owens’ 9-year-old son left his iPad, which Lorincz took. When he went back to retrieve it, she allegedly threw roller skates which hit the child.

A short time later, Owens knocked on her door to discuss the incident involving the child. Lorincz claims Owens threatened to kill her and was banging on the door. She said she felt she was in “mortal danger” and shot through the door which hit and killed Owens.

Owens’ son was standing beside his mother when she was shot. He refutes Lorincz’s allegations, recounting Owens telling Lorincz to open the door. None of the neighbors heard Owens make a threat.

Deputies conducting a physical examination of Lorincz’s door, which is metal with a standard lock, a deadbolt, and a chain, found no evidence the door frame was damaged by Owens knocking on the door.

During an interview with detectives, Lorincz said Owens did not act “reasonable or prudent.” When asked why she chose that wording, she admitted to researching self-defense laws and Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.

Lorincz was known to harass the children in the neighborhood. Many of the neighbors either heard or were told rumors about Lorincz calling children “slaves.”

