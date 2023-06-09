Citizens Property Insurance recommends a 12% increase for primary residences

Citizens Property Insurance is recommending a 12% increase for all homes that are primary residences.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Insurance regulators are considering a proposal to pave the way for double-digit rate increases for property owners in Florida.

Citizens Insurance, the state-backed insurer of last resort, is recommending a 12% increase for all homes that are primary residences.

A new state law also allows for increases of up to 50% for properties that are not primary residences.

Private property insurers in Florida have dropped hundreds of thousands of policies due to financial issues driving more customers to citizens.

“We are going to do what we can and work very, very hard to depopulate and truly return to being that insurer of last resort. However, if you are in Citizens, we are going to take very good care of you, and you are going to receive very good customer service until you move onto what is hopefully a better and more comprehensive policy in the private market,” said Tim Cerio, the President of Citizens Property Insurance.

Regulators typically take weeks to decide whether to approve such proposals.

