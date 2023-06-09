Doctor arranges big surprise for young patient who had Patriots jersey cut off during medical emergency

A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident. (Source: WCVB, NEMOURS CHILDREN'S HEALTH, CNN)
By John Atwater, WCVB
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (WCVB) – A young fan of the New England Patriots got a big surprise from a doctor in Delaware who helped save his hand after a bad accident.

Ashton Turmel, 6, had a rough fall on the playground a few weeks ago and fractured his arm.

“They were concerned they’d have to amputate his hand,” Ashton’s mother said.

But it wasn’t the painful break that brought tears to his eyes. His mother said her son only cried when medical professionals cut off his Patriots Tom Brady jersey at the hospital.

“He hadn’t cried from his fracture, but he cried when they cut his jersey off,” Dr. E.J. Caterson said.

Through hours of surgery, Caterson saved Ashton’s hand but knew that wouldn’t be enough for this young diehard fan.

The doctor made a few calls and Ashton’s favorite team came through.

Patriots current quarterback Mac Jones gave Ashton an autographed jersey and sent a personalized video to go along with it.

The young fan’s recovery is going to take a few weeks, but the tears are gone and he has a new favorite player.

“Now I like Mac Jones because Tom Brady’s retired,” Ashton said.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from the Ancon I...
Chief suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance pleads not guilty to extortion charges
Donald Trump
Florida GOP says Trump’s charges are politically motivated
This booking image provided by the Marion County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Susan Louise...
Florida woman who fatally shot neighbor granted $154,000 bond
A black bear stays in a tree while police attempt to keep it in place until wildlife...
Young black bear wanders Washington, D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured