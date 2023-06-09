Gainesville woman inducted into the Florida Woman’s Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis selected three inductees into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. Including one woman who was an active member of the Gainesville community.

Audrey Schiebler was a renowned child advocate. Who worked for the University of Florida’s Institute for Child Health Policy and also served as president of UF’s Medical Guild.

She led the building of the Ronald McDonald house in Gainesville and was a founding member of the Alachua County Council on Child Abuse.

TRENDING: Union County deputies make aggravated battery arrest after pop-up party

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.