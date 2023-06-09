Gainesville woman inducted into the Florida Woman’s Hall of Fame

Audrey Schiebler has been inducted into the Florida Women's Hall of Fame.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis selected three inductees into the Florida Women’s Hall of Fame. Including one woman who was an active member of the Gainesville community.

Audrey Schiebler was a renowned child advocate. Who worked for the University of Florida’s Institute for Child Health Policy and also served as president of UF’s Medical Guild.

She led the building of the Ronald McDonald house in Gainesville and was a founding member of the Alachua County Council on Child Abuse.

