High Springs man arrested on meth trafficking charges

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on a warrant for having a trafficking amount of meth.

Deputies searched the house of Donald Calvert, 43, of High Springs on Thursday.

That’s when they say they found almost 20 more grams of meth on him.

Calvert’s bond amount was set at $100,000. This is on top of the $400,000 bond set for trafficking meth.

Calvert has 14 previous felony convictions.

