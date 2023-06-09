Line dancers host 6th annual ‘Teach Me To Dance’ fundraiser to send kids to STEM camp

The 1st event starts today with a Sneaker Jam at the MLK Multipurpose Center at 7 p.m.(wcjb)
By Alexus Goings
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The “Teach me to dance” fundraiser is meant to send children in grades k-12 to an eight-week summer STEM camp at Caring and Sharing.

Founder of B.L.S.S.D Future Wanda Lloyd and vice president Jamel Cheesborough joined the morning show to tell us what the 3-day event will look like.

Members of the Smooth Flava dance group will teach participants line dancing, urban ballroom, and other dance styles.

Lloyd says teaching dance started as a hobby but flourished into something bigger.

“We’re expecting 300 people to be right here in Gainesville coming from Atlanta, Pensacola, Charlotte, Dallas,” said Lloyd. “When we started, adults were saying hey are you going to teach us and it has become very very successful.”

Last year, they raised $16,000 sending 20 kids to camp. This year, Lloyd said their goal is to raise $20,000 to send 25 kids to camp.

On Saturday, the dance workshops will begin at the Reitz Union Hotel and it’ll all wrap up with a dance party at Bo Diddly Plaza on Sunday.

