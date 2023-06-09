Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual battery

A Live Oak resident was sentenced to 40 years after being arrested on sexual battery charges.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:12 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak resident has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being arrested on sexual battery charges.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested 62-year-old Larry Worley in June of 2021 after they say he committed sexual battery while in custody.

Investigators arrested Worley after they say they found DNA evidence belonging to him.

They also say after reviewing jail phone calls that Worley admitted to abuse while in custody.

