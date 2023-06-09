Man from Starke died after a crash on SW 296th Street
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - An elderly man from Starke died after he went off-road and his vehicle flipped.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. on June 9th in Newberry.
The 70-year-old man was traveling south on SW 298th Street.
That’s when he veered off the roadway and onto the grassy shoulder, where he eventually struck a private gate and his vehicle flipped near a tree line.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
