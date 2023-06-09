Prescribed burn in Marion County closes part of the Ocala National Forest

Officials say the Farles Prairie Recreation Area and some of the surrounding area will be closed Friday during a prescribed burn.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the US Forest Service are warning residents in Marion County of a prescribed burn that will close down part of the Ocala National Forest Friday.

Officials say the Farles Prairie Recreation Area and some of the surrounding area will be closed Friday during a prescribed burn.

These areas are expected to reopen on Saturday.

Prescribed burns help to improve wildlife habitats and reduce the threat of future wildfires.

Prescribed burn in Marion County closes part of the Ocala National Forest