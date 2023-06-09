Prescribed burn in Marion County closes part of the Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the US Forest Service are warning residents in Marion County of a prescribed burn that will close down part of the Ocala National Forest Friday.

Officials say the Farles Prairie Recreation Area and some of the surrounding area will be closed Friday during a prescribed burn.

TRENDING: ‘The pain is still there’: Family, friends and residents honor AJ Owens during vigil

These areas are expected to reopen on Saturday.

Prescribed burns help to improve wildlife habitats and reduce the threat of future wildfires.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.