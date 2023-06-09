Special Reunion in Marion County between a former trauma alert patient and two men who rescued her

She brought her rescuers a homemade blueberry cobbler and pictures of her children to remind all first responders about how important they are.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special reunion happened in Marion County Wednesday between a former trauma alert patient and the two men who rescued her.

Brittany was involved in a motorcycle accident last June and suffered serious injuries.

TRENDING: Gainesville woman inducted into the Florida Woman’s Hall of Fame

While she doesn’t remember much of the accident, she wanted to met the two men who rescued her.

