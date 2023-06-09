Special Reunion in Marion County between a former trauma alert patient and two men who rescued her

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special reunion happened in Marion County Wednesday between a former trauma alert patient and the two men who rescued her.

Brittany was involved in a motorcycle accident last June and suffered serious injuries.

TRENDING: Gainesville woman inducted into the Florida Woman’s Hall of Fame

While she doesn’t remember much of the accident, she wanted to met the two men who rescued her.

She brought her rescuers a homemade blueberry cobbler and pictures of her children to remind all first responders about how important they are.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.