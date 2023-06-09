Supervisor of Elections eases concerns about polling location liability

Polling locations express concern after personal injury lawsuit
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, has filed a personal injury lawsuit and is clarifying that election polling locations are covered.

Barton is suing Gateway Christian Center after tripping and falling while delivering voting materials in October 2022. According to the lawsuit, Barton tripped on what she calls an improperly installed riser. She had to undergo multiple surgeries for her broken kneecap and arm.

When asked if the lawsuit has caused any hesitancy among church polling locations last year, she said it has not been an issue.

" We did not have any issue with our polling place last year, that is not true,” clarified Barton. " So, I don’t know where that came from, but anything moving forward regarding the lawsuit or anything like that.”

Barton explained that the county always provides insurance coverage to all polling locations on early voting and elections days. Her accident occurred outside that time frame of coverage. She says anyone could have tripped.

The lawsuit has been a warning to some, but Windsor Baptist Church still plans to be a polling place in the next election.

Senior Pastor, Richard Cicio said the church has been a polling place for more than 30 years, and that accidents happen.

" Things like that happen, there are accidents, one of our church members actually kind of told me about it and was saying we better make sure we got our sidewalks leveled, and again it’s a fine thing to do. and we are going to try to pursue that as much as we can. We still believe it is important to be a part of the process of voting, so we are going to be open,” said Cicio.

Pastor Cicio says if they shut their polling station down, the community would be directed to go vote somewhere else, possibly farther away.

'I shot at the door': 911 calls reveal thoughts of woman who shot an Ocala mother
Antron Hutchinson, 33, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of false imprisonment and...
Gainesville man sentenced to 45 years after raping minor
Alachua County crews and FHP responded to a crash in Archer. Crews used the 'Jaws of Life' in...
First responders use 'Jaws of Life' to rescue driver in Archer
