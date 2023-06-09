UF’s Jasmine Moore, Claire Bryant finish third, fifth in the NCAA long jump

Freshman Van Daalen adds a fourth place result in the shot put
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas. (WCJB) -Florida track and field star Jasmine Moore had her run of six consecutive NCAA titles in the horizontal jumps broken on Thursday. Moore finished third in the women’s long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 10 and a quarter inches, while teammate Claire Bryant took fifth at 21 feet, 1 and a half inches. Ackelia Smith of Texas won the event at 22 feet, 7 inches.

Moore came into the meet having claimed each of the last six NCAA indoor and outdoor crowns in both the long jump and the triple jump, all since becoming a Gator starting with the 2022 indoor season. She can still claim another triple jump title on Saturday.

The Florida women also received a fourth place finish from freshman Alida Van Daalen in the shot put with a personal best throw of 59 feet, eight and a half inches. The remainder of the women’s finals take place on Saturday.

Florida is the defending champion on the men’s and women’s side. UF’s men compete in the remainder of their finals on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) in action during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Florida’s Jac Caglianone recognized as a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award
If fans do storm the field, a clear path off the playing surface must be created.
Russell Report: SEC cracks down on unruly football fans
Postgame: Gator baseball team blanks Texas Tech, 6-0 in Gainesville Regional Final
Florida left fielder Wyatt Langford (36) bats during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Gator baseball team blanks Texas Tech, 6-0 in Gainesville Regional Final