UF’s Jasmine Moore, Claire Bryant finish third, fifth in the NCAA long jump

AUSTIN, Texas. (WCJB) -Florida track and field star Jasmine Moore had her run of six consecutive NCAA titles in the horizontal jumps broken on Thursday. Moore finished third in the women’s long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 10 and a quarter inches, while teammate Claire Bryant took fifth at 21 feet, 1 and a half inches. Ackelia Smith of Texas won the event at 22 feet, 7 inches.

Moore came into the meet having claimed each of the last six NCAA indoor and outdoor crowns in both the long jump and the triple jump, all since becoming a Gator starting with the 2022 indoor season. She can still claim another triple jump title on Saturday.

The Florida women also received a fourth place finish from freshman Alida Van Daalen in the shot put with a personal best throw of 59 feet, eight and a half inches. The remainder of the women’s finals take place on Saturday.

Florida is the defending champion on the men’s and women’s side. UF’s men compete in the remainder of their finals on Friday.

