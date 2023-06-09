VIDEO: Alachua Police find loaded AR-15, drugs during traffic stop

Horace Jenkins, 51, of Alachua, arrested for weapon and drug possession
Horace Jenkins, 51, of Alachua, arrested for weapon and drug possession
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua Police Department officers are releasing video of the arrest of a man found with drugs and an AR-15 during a traffic stop.

According to the officers, they pulled over the vehicle driven by Horace Edward Jenkins, 51, of Alachua, on June 2 at 3:30 a.m. because the car had no license plate. They also suspected Jenkins was driving under the influence due to the way the car was driving.

Officers decided to arrest Jenkins because he was on probation with a curfew, which he was violating. While trying to put him in handcuffs, officers say Jenkins began resisting. Officers displayed a Taser but did not use it.

They say the vehicle smelled of marijuana giving the officers probable cause to search the car. Inside, they found a loaded AR-15 rifle, several loaded magazines, and more than 25 grams of crack cocaine.

He was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine with intent to sell. He was booked into the ALachua County Jail on a $250,000

