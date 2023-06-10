First responders use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue driver in Archer

Alachua County crews and FHP responded to a crash in Archer. Crews used the 'Jaws of Life' in order to free the victim from the vehicle.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Alachua County had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ after one person crashed into a tree.

Alachua County firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and FHP troopers responded to the wreck at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, just south of Archer.

The vehicle went off road as it was raining and hit a tree.

TRENDING: High Springs man arrested on meth trafficking charges

First responders used the Jaws of Life to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

