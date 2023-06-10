First responders use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue driver in Archer

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - First responders in Alachua County had to use the ‘Jaws of Life’ after one person crashed into a tree.

Alachua County firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, and FHP troopers responded to the wreck at about 4:30 Friday afternoon, just south of Archer.

The vehicle went off road as it was raining and hit a tree.

First responders used the Jaws of Life to get the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash is currently under investigation.

