Gainesville man sentenced to 45 years after raping minor

Antron Hutchinson, 33, was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of false imprisonment and rape from 2021.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of false imprisonment and rape from 2021.

According to a press release, Antron Hutchinson, 33, met a 15-year-old child on social media.

TRENDING: Authorities search for suspect in Levy County after vehicle chase

During their investigation, Gainesville Police officers say Hutchinson met up with the victim at a motel on Southwest 13th street in 2021.

That’s when he broke the victim’s phone, trapped them inside the room and sexually abused them.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

‘I shot at the door’: 911 calls reveal thoughts of woman who shot an Ocala mother
Gainesville man sentenced to 45 years after raping minor
Alachua County crews and FHP responded to a crash in Archer. Crews used the 'Jaws of Life' in...
First responders use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue driver in Archer
First responders use ‘Jaws of Life’ to rescue driver in Archer