Gainesville man sentenced to 45 years after raping minor

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on charges of false imprisonment and rape from 2021.

According to a press release, Antron Hutchinson, 33, met a 15-year-old child on social media.

During their investigation, Gainesville Police officers say Hutchinson met up with the victim at a motel on Southwest 13th street in 2021.

That’s when he broke the victim’s phone, trapped them inside the room and sexually abused them.

