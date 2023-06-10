Gator baseball team takes Game 1 of the Super Regionals vs South Carolina, 5-4

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In front of the largest crowd in program history, the Florida baseball team pulled off a Game 1 victory vs South Carolina, 5-4. The Gators are one game away from returning to Omaha for the first time since 2018.

In the top of the first inning, the Gamecocks (42-20) scored two runs including Will McGillis’ 14th home run of the year. In the bottom of the first inning, the Gators (49-15) countered with a two-run shot by Josh Rivera to left field to tie it at 2.

South Carolina took the lead off McGillis’ RBI single, 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Florida tied it up at 3 with Tyler Shelnut’s 7th homer of the year. BT Riopelle came up in the clutch in a two-out situation with his 16th home run of the year. Florida took the lead for the first time in the game, 4-3. Shelnut added some insurance for Florida with a RBI single in the eighth inning, 5-3. The Lake City native went 2 for 4 at the plate, a homer and two runs batted in.

Brandon Sproat settled down after giving up three runs in the first two innings. Sproat threw four straight scoreless innings and surrendered only five hits with no earned runs for the rest of the evening.

In the loss, SC’s James Hicks went five innings and gave up three earned runs to the Gators.

Florida will send Hurston Waldrep to the hill on Saturday afternoon. Game starts at 3pm.

