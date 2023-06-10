Gator baseball team takes Game 1 of the Super Regionals vs South Carolina, 5-4

Tyler Shelnut went 2 for 4 at the plate and two runs batted in including the game-tying HR in the 5th inning.
Florida infielder Tyler Shelnut (6) warms up before an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Florida infielder Tyler Shelnut (6) warms up before an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In front of the largest crowd in program history, the Florida baseball team pulled off a Game 1 victory vs South Carolina, 5-4. The Gators are one game away from returning to Omaha for the first time since 2018.

In the top of the first inning, the Gamecocks (42-20) scored two runs including Will McGillis’ 14th home run of the year. In the bottom of the first inning, the Gators (49-15) countered with a two-run shot by Josh Rivera to left field to tie it at 2.

South Carolina took the lead off McGillis’ RBI single, 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Florida tied it up at 3 with Tyler Shelnut’s 7th homer of the year. BT Riopelle came up in the clutch in a two-out situation with his 16th home run of the year. Florida took the lead for the first time in the game, 4-3. Shelnut added some insurance for Florida with a RBI single in the eighth inning, 5-3. The Lake City native went 2 for 4 at the plate, a homer and two runs batted in.

Brandon Sproat settled down after giving up three runs in the first two innings. Sproat threw four straight scoreless innings and surrendered only five hits with no earned runs for the rest of the evening.

In the loss, SC’s James Hicks went five innings and gave up three earned runs to the Gators.

Florida will send Hurston Waldrep to the hill on Saturday afternoon. Game starts at 3pm.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Moore, Hall deliver individual titles
UF men’s track team repeats as NCAA outdoor champions
Florida's Jasmine Moore competes in the Tom Jones Memorial on Saturday, April 15 in Gainesville
UF’s Jasmine Moore, Claire Bryant finish third, fifth in the NCAA long jump
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) in action during an NCAA baseball game against Florida A&M...
Florida’s Jac Caglianone recognized as a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award
If fans do storm the field, a clear path off the playing surface must be created.
Russell Report: SEC cracks down on unruly football fans