Groups pick up debris along Cedar Key coastlines

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Volunteers in Cedar Key cleaned up the nature’s coast to keep waters clear for future generations.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services hosted their first community marine debris cleanup event after obtaining a grant through the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s marine debris removal program.

Multiple agencies were part of this project, including the UF IFAS Extension and the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association.

Volunteers got on boats to clean up trash around the coastlines.

“You get different things from storms that will blow marine debris from way out in the Gulf of Mexico, as well as locally here,” said Timothy Solano, a board member for the Cedar Key Aquaculture Association. “Plus, you get boaters that come out here, certain things, coolers, stuff like that, storms will float back in those creeks and will sit and settle in the mud.”

Crews said at least 15 boats made trips back and forth to drop off trash before heading back out.

“We take pride in what we do and we want to have a good relationship with the citizens of the community,” said Joseph Cannon.

Cannon is on the board of directors for Cedar Key Aquaculture Association. He said he came up with the idea to incorporate the airboat and clam industries for the cleanup.

“The clam industry is giving back and the airboat industry is giving back,” said Cannon. “The reason they’re giving back is because they’re looked at as being loud boats, well without those boats, we couldn’t get what you see on the boat today.”

People on airboats are capable of picking up debris in shallow waters that larger boats cannot get into.

Anyone is allowed to participate in future cleanups. For more information, reach out to UF IFAS or the Florida Department of Agriculture.

