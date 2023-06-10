Hawthorne man dies after vehicle flips over

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hawthorne died after he drove off of the road and his truck flipped around 1 p.m. Friday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the man, 39, was driving his 1999 Chevy Silverado truck south on Holden Park Road.

They say he started traveling onto the shoulder and his truck flipped, causing him to be thrown out of the truck.

Troopers say he was transported to Shands Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

