‘It’s America’s history’: Woman shares the history of Rosewood

Lizzie Jenkins has made it her mission to research and share the history of the destroyed town.
Lizzie Jenkins has made it her mission to research and share the history of the destroyed town.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Levy County recounted the extinct town of Rosewood’s history.

Lizzie Jenkins shared her family’s history through a song Saturday at the Rosewood Historical Marker near Route 24.

Jenkins’ aunt was a school teacher in Rosewood and lived in the town during the infamous Rosewood Massacre in the early 1920s.

She was invited to speak by organizers with Free UF, a coalition of students, faculty members, and community members concerned with academic freedom at the University of Florida. The event was held for Teach Truth of Action Day, a national event aimed at speaking out against anti-history education bills.

Jenkins said her mother told her the story of Rosewood when she was only five-years-old. Since then, she has made it her mission to research and share the history of the destroyed town.

“It’s a history that we need to know. It’s not black history, it’s America’s history, and history is who we are,” said Jenkins.

Her goal is to make sure future generations don’t forget about the town.

“I’m getting older and I want the younger children to be able to tell the story and to carry it forward,” said Jenkins. “It’s not about me, it’s history, and it’s something they need to know.”

She said a house which once belonged to John Wright, a white man who helped black residents escape, will be relocated to Archer and become a Rosewood museum.

