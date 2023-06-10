Man dies saving daughter from rip current at New Jersey beach

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her...
Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.(News 12 New Jersey LLC)
By News 12 New Jersey LLC staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVON BEACH, N.J. (News 12 New Jersey LLC) - A man is dead after trying to save his daughter from rip currents off the shore of New Jersey.

Officials say the teenager was swept out by a jetty and pulled several yards out into the ocean at Avon Beach on Friday.

Lifeguards were not on duty, so her father jumped in and tried to save her.

Rescue crews arrived and were able to pull the teen out, but they initially could not find her father.

Crews on Jet Skis and in helicopters were called in to search. They eventually found his body.

A father died trying to rescue his daughter from rip currents at Avon Beach in New Jersey. (News 12 New Jersey LLC)

The father’s name has not been released.

Officials say the daughter is OK.

Copyright 2023 News 12 New Jersey LLC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Ron DeSantis, (R) Florida
Gov. DeSantis shelves cell phones, TikTok in Florida schools
Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County

Latest News

Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor...
Man charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift; accused of threatening singer
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Hawthorne man dies after vehicle flips over
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say he started traveling onto the shoulder and his truck...
Hawthorne man dies after vehicle flips over
A body wrapped in plastic was found inside a moving truck at a Houston storage facility,...
Police investigating body found inside U-Haul truck in Texas