UF graduate appointed as Indian River County clerk

Ryan Butler’s appointment as the clerk of the court will take effect on July 1st.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A University of Florida graduate was appointed as the clerk to a county in South Florida on Friday.

Ryan Butler was appointed as the clerk of the court and comptroller of Indian River County.

Butler received his law degree from UF and previously served as state attorney for the 19th Judicial Circuit.

The appointment will take effect on July 1st.

