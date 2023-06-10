UF men’s track team repeats as NCAA outdoor champions

AUSTIN, Texas (WCJB) -The Florida men’s track and field team maximized its collective point capability to repeat as NCAA outdoor champions, vaulting past Arkansas in the final event to win the overall team title on Friday at the University of Texas. In second place and trailing the Razorbacks, 52-47, the UF 4 x 400 meter relay team closed the meet with a first place result in 2:57.74. Arkansas was eighth in the race to finish as runner-up, 57 points to 53.

Ryan Willie carried the baton across to clinch the team title after finishing second behind UF teammate Emmanuel Bamidele in the individual 400 meters. Bamidele edged out Willie in 44.24 for the Gators’ lone individual win of the meet.

Florida only had eight entries in finals spread across six events on Friday, but all contributed points. PJ Austin came in fifth in the 100m (9.97), while Robert Gregory (19.89) and Sean Dixon-Bodie (54′6″) each came in fourth in the 200m and triple jump, respectively. Florida also caught a break when its 4 x 100m relay squad came across the line in third, but was elevated to second when the winning team from Texas Tech was disqualified.

The championship is the second straight for Florida and the sixth by head coach Mike Holloway coaching the men’s outdoor team alone. Holloway can earn a second crown in as many days on Saturday as his Gator women come into the remainder of the finals in third with 15 points. Florida swept both team championships last year.

