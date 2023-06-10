WFR stopped a fire in a shopping plaza

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters in Williston stopped a blaze from escaping into a shopping plaza.

Around 3:00 p.m. on June 10th, Levy County public safety officials noticed smoke coming from the shopping plaza on NE Main Street.

Williston Fire Rescue officials arrived and put the fire out before it could spread to any other buildings.

The restaurant, “Sirius Munchies”, was the only business affected by the blaze.

The store’s owners say it was an electrical fire.

