Gator women’s track and field finished in second place at the NCAA Outdoor Championship; Valby, Moore earned gold

Parker Valby and Jasmine Moore shattered collegiate records in their championship wins.
NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships logo.
NCAA Division 1 Track and Field Championships logo.(NCAA)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUSTIN, TX (WCJB) - The Gator women’s track and field team left their mark at the NCAA outdoor championship with a second place finish.

Jasmine Moore continued to break collegiate records with her victory in the triple jump with a leap of 48 feet and six inches. Moore earned the top spot in the indoor and outdoor triple jump and the indoor long jump this season. Moore has won seven of the last eight titles in the SEC and NCAA meets with four straight wins in the triple jump category.

A bronze medal for Alida Van Daalen in the discus throw. Van Daalen threw a personal best of 196 feet and nine inches. Van Daalen holds the school record in the event. It is her first medal victory in the NCAA championship.

Parker Valby ended the evening with a gold medal in the 5000 meter run. Valby broke a facility record with a time of 15 minutes and 30 seconds. Valby held a nine second lead over runner-up Everlyn Kemboi from Utah Valley.

A pair of top five finishes from Talitha Diggs and Grace Stark. Diggs secured a top five finish in the 400 meter run with a time of 22.45 seconds. Stark rounded it out with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles.

