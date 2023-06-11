North Florida Pet Adoption Days takes place in Gainesville this weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Animal Resources is hosting its biggest annual pet adoption event this weekend.

It’s North Central Florida Pet Adoption Days and the Humane Society of North Central Florida is one of four locations hosting adoption drives.

“We waive fees to help pets find their homes,” said Humane Society NCFL’s director of development, Leesha Baumann. “Summer is a big time for kittens and puppies in our programs, so it’s really important to keep those kennels empty so we can help more with those rural counties.”

Dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, guinea pigs and more were also available for adoption at the Petsmart on Archer Road, Feeline Good Cafe in downtown Gainesville and the Alachua County shelter.

The event is part of the larger campaign to help reduce overcrowding in Alachua County shelters.

“They were able to get some of their long-term dogs adopted,” said Baumann, “which is incredible. We also work with some of the local rescues...So we’ve been able to help take off some of that load and share resources and get those dogs out of the shelter and find forever homes.

An estimated 50 animals were adopted between the Humane Society and Alachua County shelter this weekend.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.