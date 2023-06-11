Police on the lookout for a shooter in Gainesville

GPD and ASO are on the lookout for a shooter that was last seen in the Pineridge Apartments area.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers say a man who shot two people is still on the loose in Gainesville.

GPD officers say they received calls at 7:44 p.m. on June 10th about people being shot near the Sweetwater Apartments area.

Officers say that the suspect arrived in a vehicle with several others and shot at another group of people.

Officers say they returned fire striking two people in the vehicle.

The two people who were shot were taken to a nearby hospital, then transferred to UF Health Shands.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they found one suspect vehicle in the Pine Ridge Apartments area.

Officers say one suspect fled on foot.

GPD officers and Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies are currently looking for the suspect.

We will update this page when new information arises.

