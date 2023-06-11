Sunshine State Games return home to Gainesville for the 44th annual event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Sunshine State Games returned home to Gainesville this weekend for the 44th annual competition, brining numerous sports--such as synchronized swimming--to Alachua County.

The first ever Sunshine State Games were held in Gainesville back in 1980.

This year’s version features fencing, archery, ultimate frisbee, swimming and synchronized swimming--held at H. Spurgeon Cherry Pool in Gainesville.

Synchronized swimming is one of three original sports in the sunshine state games being played in Gainesville this weekend.

“When I started coaching it was one of the best opportunities for all of my swimmers to be involved and see everybody from the state of florida,” said the artistic swimming sports director, Lorraine Valerino. “This is the one meet where everybody at all age levels, all divisions, comes together to compete.”

“It’s also good to experience the competition part and getting to see other teams and how you can advance,” said Briana Slade, a synchronized swimmer from Gainesville. “We change our routines constantly so we can increase the difficulty.”

The competition at the Sunshine State Games is fierce, and some of the competitors have swam at the highest of levels, including a member of the Hungarian National Team who is an Olympic hopeful.”

“You have to be flexible,” said Sarolta Lukovszky, “you have to be strong, you have to have endurance, so I love that complexity of the sport. For me it’s a way to express myself, so it’s kind of like an artistic self expression.”

Lukovszky moved to the States to compete in synchronized swimming at the college level.

While she has swam for Hungary in the past, she said she hopes to make it to the Olympics for Team USA.

“I got my love back for synchronized swimming in the United States and that to me means a lot,” said Lukovszky. “My whole entire idea of the sport changed when I got to the u-s.”

Lukovszky has some hurdles to clear, but says she is shooting for LA 2028 to make her mark on the US Olympic Team.

The games will shift to Central Florida next weekend with five more sports on tap.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.