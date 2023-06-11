Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests

By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(Gray News) - As the demand for room service rises, a new survey of hotels has revealed the 10 most bizarre requests.

Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish caught by a traveler who wanted it cooked to order, according to Hotels.com’s first-ever room service report.

The report looked at over 470 hotels with in-room dining available in 10 countries, including the United States.

Other unusual requests include boiled bottled water, blowfish and a rice bowl for a dog.

If guests really want to explore their eccentric side, hotels across the world are willing to oblige.

The DogHouse Columbus Hotel in Ohio features a mini fridge in the bathroom stocked with “shower beer.”

At the Milestone Hotel in London, guests can request an in-room concert from the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and at Ireland’s Ashford Castle, guests can request a Lego butler for just 40 euros.

Hotels.com’s survey also found burgers are the most popular room service order globally.

For $1,600, the Post Oak Hotel in Houston serves a burger featuring 16 ounces of Wagyu beef, seared foie gras and black truffle in a caviar-infused black and 24-carat gold brioche bun.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

