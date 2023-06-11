SUV trapped under a semi-truck on US 301

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) - A driver from Alachua County is in the hospital after their SUV was pinned under a semi-truck.

Alachua County Firefighters got calls about an accident on US 301 near Waldo early on June 11th.

When they arrived to the crash, they found an SUV trapped under a semi-truck.

The driver of the SUV was trapped inside the vehicle.

Fire Rescue officials had to cut the driver free from the car.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

