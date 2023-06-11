UF baseball team punched their ticket to the College World Series for the first time since 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the first time in five years, the Florida baseball team is heading back to Omaha. Hurston Waldrep’s performance on the hill led the way in a 4-0 win vs South Carolina. It is the eighth time that the Gators (50-15) are heading to the College World Series under head coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

The game was delayed for 2 hr and 30 minutes. Once the tarp was off the field, Waldrep was untouchable on Saturday evening. The Gator hurler threw eight scoreless innings, gave up two hits, two walks, and recorded 13 strikeouts.

With two runners in scoring position, Colby Halter set the tone in the top of the second inning. Halter hit a two-run double to right field to take a early 2-0 lead. The Gamecocks (42-21) never looked comfortable at the plate and mustered up only three hits.

In the top of the fifth inning, runners on 2nd and 3rd base as Josh Rivera came to the plate. Rivera knocked a RBI single to left field, Wyatt Langford scores, 3-0. Florida added one more insurance run off Colby Halter’s sacrifice fly out to right field, 4-0.

Halter finished the evening 1 for 2, a double and three runs batted in. Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 at the plate and one run batted in. Rivera scored 3 of the nine runs (including a homer) produced by the Gators in the Super Regionals.

Since the beginning of the postseason. The Florida starting pitching staff has thrown 44 innings, given up eight runs off 29 hits, 13 walks and a grand total of 51 strikeouts.

The Gators will play the winner of Duke/Virginia on Friday in Omaha, NE.

