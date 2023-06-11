UF men’s basketball: Golden lands 7′2 Sunrise Christian center John Bol

Bol is the highest rated Florida recruit since Tre Mann in 2019
Sunrise Christian's John Bol #11 is seen against Montverde during a high school basketball game...
Sunrise Christian's John Bol #11 is seen against Montverde during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden continued to revamp the Gators roster. Golden recruited four-star center, Sunrise Christian’s John Bol. It is the highest rated Florida commit since 2019 (Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann).

The 7′2 center averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds in his senior year at Sunrise Christian high school in Wichita, KS. The Top 25 prospect was ranked as the second best center in the 2024 recruiting class. Bol will join Isaiah Brown from Orlando Christian as the first two commits to the 2024 class.

It has been a busy week for Golden as he picked up two transfers, Zyon Pullin and Julian Rishwain.

