UF men’s basketball: Golden lands 7′2 Sunrise Christian center John Bol

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden continued to revamp the Gators roster. Golden recruited four-star center, Sunrise Christian’s John Bol. It is the highest rated Florida commit since 2019 (Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann).

The 7′2 center averaged 10 points and 5.1 rebounds in his senior year at Sunrise Christian high school in Wichita, KS. The Top 25 prospect was ranked as the second best center in the 2024 recruiting class. Bol will join Isaiah Brown from Orlando Christian as the first two commits to the 2024 class.

It has been a busy week for Golden as he picked up two transfers, Zyon Pullin and Julian Rishwain.

