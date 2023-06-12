24 car pile-up on I-75 in Marion County
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - People were sent to the hospital after a 24-car pile-up that blocked I-75 in Marion County on June 11th.
Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the crash at Mile Marker 364, near County Road 316.
Troopers arrived at 4:00 p.m. and counted 24 vehicles involved in around seven or eight crashes.
Four people were taken to the hospital.
