68-year-old woman from Trenton dies after being hit by a pickup truck

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman has died after a pickup truck hit her then fled in Trenton.

The crash happened on Southeast 53rd Court Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say the 68-year-old woman suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

TRENDING: SUV trapped under a semi-truck on US 301

The pickup truck fled the scene northbound on Southeast 53rd Court.

The truck was recovered abandoned nearby, and law enforcement is looking for the driver.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.