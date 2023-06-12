68-year-old woman from Trenton dies after being hit by a pickup truck

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman has died after a pickup truck hit her then fled in Trenton.

The crash happened on Southeast 53rd Court Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

Florida Highway Patrol officers say the 68-year-old woman suffered deadly injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

The pickup truck fled the scene northbound on Southeast 53rd Court.

The truck was recovered abandoned nearby, and law enforcement is looking for the driver.

