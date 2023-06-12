Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens funeral: Family, friends and leaders call for change

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the city of Ocala, family, friends and residents gather at Meadowbrook Church to honor and lay Ajike Owens to rest.

The memorial came 10 days after she was shot and killed by her neighbor, Susan Lorincz, who she had a long standing feud with.

Lorincz claimed the shooting was self-defense, citing Florida’s stand your ground law.

Lorincz was charged with manslaughter last week after protesters filled the streets calling for an arrest.

The case is getting national attention as civil rights leader and personal injury attorney, Ben Crump, joins with Reverend Al Sharpton to call for change.

" I say to you here this day, June 12th in Ocala, Florida, we cannot let them kill our loved ones for just knocking on the door, loving their own children while black,” said Crump.

Crump and others are connecting Owens’ death to the killings of other black Americans in recent years, such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd. ’s in recent years, such as Trayvon Martin and George Floyd.

Crump and Sharpton said they want reform of the current Stand Your Ground Law, which Florida lead the way with back in 2005. During an emotional service, the community was asked to remember what happened to Owens, take a stand for change, and to pray for Owens’ family.

Crump and Sharpton say they want reform in the current stand your ground law, which Florida lead the way with back in 2005.

“Our call to justice today is that we are going to stand our ground, for respect for AJ. We are going to stand our ground for the dignity of AJ. We are going to stand our ground for the humanity of AJ. "

Rufus Rochelle, a resident in the community, wants to make change.

“We cannot just walk away and not do anything. We got to keep this family in prayer, and we got to keep other family’s prayer as well.”

In addition to today’s service, family and friends have remembered Owens with a balloon release and two vigils since her death.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.