Alachua County NAACP celebrate the 78th anniversary of its founding

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People with the Alachua County branch of the NAACP are celebrating the anniversary of the group’s founding.

June 12th marks 78 years since the civil rights organization began.

Members of the community gathered at the Cotton Club Museum and cultural center in Gainesville this morning to commemorate the milestone and honor early civil rights leaders.

According to its charter, the Alachua County NAACP was founded in 1945.

