Deadly crash in East Palatka causes traffic delays

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are warning of road blockages on State Road 207 after a traffic crash killed a driver in Palatka.

FHP officials say the crash happened in the area of State Road 207 and Cracker Swamp Road.

Troopers are rerouting traffic in the area, and list Putnam County Boulevard as a possible alternate route.

FHP is currently investigating the crash.

