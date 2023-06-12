Florida Highway Patrol Investigates deadly hit and run in Gilchrist County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit and run in Gilchrist County over the weekend.

The F.H.P. says a 68 year old woman was walking along a road in north Trenton Sunday evening when she was hit head on by a pick up truck, the driver fled on foot.

Right now the information is pretty scant into this fatal hit and run, but we do know a 68 year old woman was walking down Southeast 53rd Court here in the town of Trenton on Sunday evening when a person driving a pick up truck allegedly had struck and killed this person, but we don’t know who this person is as of right now but Patrick Riordan from the Florida Highway Patrol says that they do have possibly a person of interest, an arrest has not yet been made, but they maybe changing soon.

“Moving forward were actually conducting a homicide investigation because the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, now where were at today, we do have a person of interest that were talking to”, says Lt. Patrick Riordan, Florida Highway Patrol.

The F.H.P. says the investigation is still too early for an arrest.

“This is a , we have to take and make sure we got our i’s dotted and t’s crossed , again we have to have work on factual information, sometimes that’s circumstantial evidence, but we have to take and base our investigation on the totality of the situation and that we have to have probably cause to make an arrest so sometimes those things are only revealed after a very thorough investigation , after we talked to witnesses there’s a lot of legwork many times before you actually place someone under arrest”, says Lt. Patrick Riordan, Florida Highway Patrol.

The F.H.P. says investigations can typically take up to 90 days.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.