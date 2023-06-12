Lake City Fire Department re-opens second station after 17 years

Lake City Fire Station #2 is now open
Lake City Fire Station #2 is now open(LCFD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Department re-opened their second fire station after 17 years of inactivity.

Lake City’s second station stopped being used when Columbia County Fire Department was created 17 years ago.

Fire Department officials say the need for a second station grew as Lake City got bigger and bigger.

The station is already being staffed and is taking calls.

Lake City officials say the official grand opening will happen in the near future.

