Lake City Fire Department re-opens second station after 17 years

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Fire Department re-opened their second fire station after 17 years of inactivity.

Lake City’s second station stopped being used when Columbia County Fire Department was created 17 years ago.

Fire Department officials say the need for a second station grew as Lake City got bigger and bigger.

TRENDING: Levy County family receives new broadband service from Central Florida Electric

The station is already being staffed and is taking calls.

Lake City officials say the official grand opening will happen in the near future.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.