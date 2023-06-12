Levy County family receives new broadband service from Central Florida Electric

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -One family in Levy County can now surf the internet at faster speeds thanks to a fiber optic system.

Levy County leaders and members of the Central Florida Electric Cooperative Company gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the first household to receive the new system. The Brookins family of Chiefland received that opportunity.

“It’s exciting, we’ve never had speed like this,” said Paige Brookins. “We thought it would maybe be another year but they were very quick. It’s super fast, no buffing, we are thrilled and honored.”

Last year, the CFEC’s board of directors voted yes to bringing broadband internet access to customers in Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist counties.

“If you talk to any wireless provider, they will tell you that their system works as well as it does because they’ve got fiber at the base of their tower,” said Denny George, CFEC’s general manager. ”We just take their talking points and go a bit further, it’s fiber all the way into the inside of your home.”

The project uses fiber optic cables, strung alongside power lines to provide high-speed internet to people in rural areas.

They offer gigabit-speed internet service that helps prevent outages and restore service quickly if an outage happens.

“I can’t wait to get it at my house,” said George. “We have lived in that slow world for so long and we don’t know what it’s like to live in that gigabit speed world.”

Officials are already installing the system in other homes in Levy County and will roll it out to other counties within the year.

