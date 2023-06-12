Man driving gold car arrested after passing stop sign at 80 miles per hour

A man was arrested after passing a stop sign at 80 mph
A man was arrested after passing a stop sign at 80 mph(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALPIN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was arrested Sunday night after passing a stop sign at around 80 miles per hour.

Suwannee County deputies say they noticed a gold-colored SUV driving down County Road 252, in a 55 miles per hour zone, at 96 mph.

Investigators say they watched the driver, David Skinner, 44, drive through a stop sign at around 80 mph.

TRENDING: 24 car pile-up on I-75 in Marion County

Deputies pulled Skinner over, and he admitted he didn’t have a valid drivers license.

Detectives say that Skinner had been convicted for driving without a license in the past.

Skinner was arrested and charged with driving without a license and reckless driving.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family holds press conference demanding justice for AJ Owens
‘Justice for my daughter’: Family speaks after Ocala mother shot through door
A sinkhole in the parking lot of a Vitamin Shoppe in the Gaitway Plaza caused the store to...
‘They need to get it fixed’: Sinkhole prevents shoppers from entering Ocala business
A woman died Friday night after being run over at Ginnie Springs.
Woman dies after being run over at Ginnie Springs
The bones are believed to be five to six million-years-old.
Extinct elephant fossils discovered in Levy County
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Fatal crash (gfx)
68-year-old woman from Trenton dies after being hit by a pickup truck
A look at this weeks work out with Gainesville Health and Fitness
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Athletic development
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Athletic development