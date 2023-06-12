Man driving gold car arrested after passing stop sign at 80 miles per hour

MCALPIN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak was arrested Sunday night after passing a stop sign at around 80 miles per hour.

Suwannee County deputies say they noticed a gold-colored SUV driving down County Road 252, in a 55 miles per hour zone, at 96 mph.

Investigators say they watched the driver, David Skinner, 44, drive through a stop sign at around 80 mph.

TRENDING: 24 car pile-up on I-75 in Marion County

Deputies pulled Skinner over, and he admitted he didn’t have a valid drivers license.

Detectives say that Skinner had been convicted for driving without a license in the past.

Skinner was arrested and charged with driving without a license and reckless driving.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.