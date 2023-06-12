Ocala Fire Rescue officials clean up gas leak after construction accident

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters helped clean up a gas leak Monday after a construction accident cracked open a gas pipe.

Fire rescue officials say that a 2-inch gas pipe was accidentally struck by construction workers on Southwest 32nd Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters were able to clean up the leak by 1:50 p.m., before any injuries could occur.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Levy Co. man flips SUV while fleeing from deputies because he didn’t wear a seatbelt

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.