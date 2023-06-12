Ocala Fire Rescue officials clean up gas leak after construction accident

Ocala firefighters cleaned a gas leak
Ocala firefighters cleaned a gas leak
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala firefighters helped clean up a gas leak Monday after a construction accident cracked open a gas pipe.

Fire rescue officials say that a 2-inch gas pipe was accidentally struck by construction workers on Southwest 32nd Avenue around 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters were able to clean up the leak by 1:50 p.m., before any injuries could occur.

