Russell Report: Gator Baseball is back in the College World Series for the first time since 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - I’d say Gator athletics had some pretty good things happen to it over the weekend, wouldn’t you? The Florida men’s track team wins another national title, and the Gator women finish second behind future SEC foe Texas while Gator Baseball sees record crowds come out to Condron Ballpark to help the team win a super-regional and get to the College World Series for the first time since 2018.

There is no doubt in my mind that the most underrated Gator coach is Mike Holloway. Mouse doesn’t say much, doesn’t seek out publicity but what a job he has done with the Gator Track programs. The Gator men won the outdoor title for the sixth time in program history, and it is the 11th one overall for the men’s team and the 14th overall for the track & field programs. All 11 of the men’s titles have come under Holloway. Florida trailed Arkansas heading into the final event, the 4 x 100 relay, and the Gators promptly went out and won it in a collegiate record time to give them the championship. And hat’s off to the Gator women, Jasmine Moore set a collegiate record in the triple jump, winning a gold medal in multiple events and Parker Valby won gold in the 5000-meter race. Oh, and Holloway coaches that group too. And remember, both those teams won it all a year ago as well. Truly remarkable stuff from Holloway and his teams that just go out and compete at the highest level on such a consistent basis.

And how about Gator Baseball? Back to Omaha for the first time since 2018 and a tip of the cap to Gator fans who set records for crowds to see a college baseball game in the state during both days of the super-regional at Condron Ballpark despite rain delays and bad weather. A lot of these guys on the team like Josh Rivera and BT Riopelle, came back for one more year for exactly this reason; to get to the College World Series. And a great job by Coach Kevin O’Sullivan and his staff for fixing things in the bullpen after some early struggles and the offensive numbers speak for themselves. But off the field stuff is important too and I can tell you from being around this team and calling their games, this group is close and gets along well with great team chemistry. There was great hope and expectation for this team when the year started, and this team met those expectations head on.

Finally, I’m still scratching my head over the stunning announcement a few days ago that LIV Golf the PGA would be merging. I mean no one saw that coming. After all the bad blood and players leaving and certainly hard feelings developing among some individuals, how do things get patched up? Some, especially 9/11 families, will never forgive the PGA for aligning with the Saudis and all of their money but that seems to be the driving force here. The PGA was being bled dry in lawsuits and it just could not keep up financially with the Saudis who reportedly have over $600B in assets. Maybe we should have seen this coming. After all, the American Football League and the National Football League eventually merged, but somehow it seems messy, hypocritical, and awkward. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

