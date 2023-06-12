VIDEO: 24 car pile-up on I-75 in Marion County sends four to hospital

REDDICK, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people were sent to the hospital after a 24-car pile-up on I-75 in Marion County on Sunday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials responded to the crash at Mile Marker 364, near County Road 316.

Troopers arrived around 4:00 p.m., and counted 24 vehicles involved in around seven or eight crashes.

A 24-car pile-up on I-75 held up traffic on Sunday

Four people were taken to the hospital.

TRENDING: SUV trapped under a semi-truck on US 301

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.